BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

