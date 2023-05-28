BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,342 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $286.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

