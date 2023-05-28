BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,561,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

PFE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

