BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

