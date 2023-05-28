BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

