Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.8 %
BEP.UN opened at C$42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$32.58 and a 12 month high of C$53.09.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
