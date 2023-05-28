Brokers Issue Forecasts for Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average is $198.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,565,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $90,766,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

