Brokers Issue Forecasts for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $24.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $71,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock worth $165,835. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

