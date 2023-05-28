British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Purchases £59,936.73 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($74,548.17).
BLND stock opened at GBX 345.70 ($4.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.27.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,833.33%.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
