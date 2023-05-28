BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,599,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

Shares of NFLX opened at $378.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $383.76. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

