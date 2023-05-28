BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,001 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average of $275.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

