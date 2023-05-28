BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 75,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.54% of Federal Signal worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,252,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

