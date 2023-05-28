BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 12,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.18% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NYSE:WAL opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

