BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $357.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

