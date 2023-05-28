BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Ryan Specialty worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 419,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,614 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 539,003 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $361,073,453.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,145,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Onex sold 8,310,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $361,073,453.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,145,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,127,232.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,255,921 shares of company stock valued at $402,012,342 in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

