BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,312 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 80,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 517,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

