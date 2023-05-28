BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.48 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

