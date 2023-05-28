BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.56% of Vermilion Energy worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Stories

