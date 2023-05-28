British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in May

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 2,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

