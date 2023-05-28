Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Update

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGXX. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Green during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 437,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Bright Green has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

