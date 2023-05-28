Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bridgetown Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTWNW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,052. Bridgetown has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgetown stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) by 454.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,887 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

