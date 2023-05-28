Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 179,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BRAG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
