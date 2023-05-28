Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 295,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight from $2.50 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boxlight by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Boxlight by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Stock Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 262,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boxlight will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, selling, and providing interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. It also designs, manufactures, and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

