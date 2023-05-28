Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,315.0 days.
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $34.65 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.80.
