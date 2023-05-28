Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,315.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $34.65 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

