BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the April 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCF. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

