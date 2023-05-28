BNB (BNB) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.03 billion and $350.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $308.14 or 0.01130625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,130 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,857,212.73484507. The last known price of BNB is 308.63080941 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1422 active market(s) with $343,146,145.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

