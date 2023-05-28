B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 485 ($6.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BME. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.73) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.93).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 462 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 481.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 503.40 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.62 and a beta of 1.09.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

