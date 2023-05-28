Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bluestone Resources Price Performance
Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
