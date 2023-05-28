Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

Shares of BBSRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.