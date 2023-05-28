BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 169,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,451. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.