BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 34,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,867. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

