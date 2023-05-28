BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 34,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,867. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
