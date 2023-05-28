Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF remained flat at $2.01 during trading hours on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

