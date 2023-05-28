Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.12 million and $21.32 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00121995 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00046127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.