BioSyent Inc. (BIOYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

About BioSyent

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150, FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, Proktis-M, RepaGyn, and cTIBELLA. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

