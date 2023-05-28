Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,276,149,019 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

