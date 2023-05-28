Beta Wealth Group Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.23. 17,399,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,966,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.