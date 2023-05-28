Beta Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 308,791 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 120,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,878. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

