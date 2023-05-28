Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,226. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

