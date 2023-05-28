Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $550,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,348,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $887,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

