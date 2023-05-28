Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 552,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.