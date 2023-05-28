Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 117,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,570,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,090,286. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

