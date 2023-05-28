Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 5,244,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

