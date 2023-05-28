Berenberg Bank Cuts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 532

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4737 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

