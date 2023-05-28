Berenberg Bank Cuts Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 532

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.62) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.97) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.72) to GBX 520 ($6.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Aviva Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.
Aviva Increases Dividend
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviva (AVVIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.