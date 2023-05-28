Beldex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.90 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $219.16 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.70 or 0.06761292 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,671,433 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,071,433 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

