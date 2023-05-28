Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $46.99.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

