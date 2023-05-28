Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Up 80.3% in May

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the April 30th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,078,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,720,563. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

