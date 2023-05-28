Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank7 from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of BSVN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.07. 12,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,942. The firm has a market cap of $211.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.56. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170 in the last ninety days. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 22.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

