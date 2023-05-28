Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BKRIY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

