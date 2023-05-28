Bank of America Corp DE Sells 187,295 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $952,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $191.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.79. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

