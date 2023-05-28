Bank of America Corp DE Has $900.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,932,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 24.80% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $900,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

