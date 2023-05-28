Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 35.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $861,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

